Now junior cops want promotion

Frustrated over not getting promotions timely, police officers of the 35th and 36th Bangladesh Civil Service cadres met with Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun yesterday.

After an hour-long meeting with the IGP, around 70 officials of the two batches also met the chief of the Special Branch and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, several officials told this newspaper.

In the closed-door meeting, they informed the police chief that the officials of the 35th batch did not get their promotion from assistant superintendent of police to additional superintendent even after working for the last six years and seven months.

"It is disappointing that we are not getting our desired promotion whereas officials of the same batch of other cadres got promoted already," said an officer of 35th BCS cadre, present in the meeting.

After the meeting, the IGP assured the officials that they would start working on the process for their promotions after the ongoing senior batch police cadre officials are promoted. SB Chief Monirul Islam echoed the same in the separate meeting.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said he would talk about the issue with the IGP and senior secretary of the home ministry.

On Tuesday, the government gave promotions to 140 superintendents of police to the rank of additional DIGs and 177 additional superintendents to the rank of SP.

Within the next couple of days, at least 64 police officials will be promoted to DIG and 10 officials to additional IGP. The government created these supernumerary posts in the last couple of months ahead of the elections, said officials.