Now govt can dismiss employees within 31 days

If investigations prove allegations such as disrupting government work or disobeying lawful orders from a superior authority, the government will have the power to impose strict punishments within 31 working days.

These punishments may include dismissal, compulsory retirement, salary reduction, or demotion, as outlined in the "Public Service (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2025," issued last Wednesday at midnight.

This ordinance follows a first amendment enacted on May 22, which permitted disciplinary actions, including dismissal, without investigation and on just eight days' notice. That earlier amendment sparked strong protests from government secretariat employees, prompting the government to revise the ordinance.

This marks the second amendment to the "Public Service Act-2018" within three months by the interim government. The amendments come in the wake of the July uprising and growing professional disputes among cadre officers, absenteeism, scuffles in secretariat offices, and incidents such as locking secretaries' rooms during protests.

The new measures effectively reinstate the strict provisions of the repealed Government Servants (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 1979, albeit in a modified form.

Under the revised ordinance, any allegation against a government employee requires a show-cause notice within seven working days. If the employee's explanation is unsatisfactory or no response is received within the stipulated time, a three-member inquiry committee must be formed within three working days. The committee is required to complete its investigation and submit a report within 14 working days of receiving the order, though the investigation period can be extended by up to seven working days if necessary.

Failure to submit the report within the specified period may lead to the formation of a new committee, and misconduct proceedings may be initiated against committee members who delay without valid reason. Punishments from such proceedings will be recorded in the officers' Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs).

The initial amendment had included "disobedience" as a ground for disciplinary action, a provision widely criticised by public servants. The second amendment replaces this with "lawful order of the government". It also reduces the number of prescribed punishments from four to three: demotion to a lower post or salary grade, compulsory retirement, and dismissal from service.

The revised ordinance introduces a three-member inquiry committee, mandating at least one female member if the accused is a woman. Unlike the earlier version, the opportunity to appeal against a presidential order has been removed. Clause 37(K)(11) states no appeal can be filed against an order by the president, though review of any penalty order is allowed within 30 working days.

Following the first amendment, secretariat employees protested the law, labelling it a "black law".

A five-member committee of secretaries, led by the land secretary, held several meetings with employee representatives but failed to resolve the issue.

Subsequently, on June 4, a review committee under Law Adviser Asif Nazrul engaged with protesting employees' organisations to gather concerns and began amending the ordinance accordingly.

Based on their recommendations, the advisory council approved the revised Government Job Ordinance on July 3, which was officially promulgated by the law ministry last Wednesday.