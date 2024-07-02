Now govt can appoint administrator for UPs

Local govt amendment bill passed in parliament

The Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in Parliament yesterday, introducing a provision for appointing administrators to union parishads after the elected representatives' five-year tenure expires.

LGRD Minister M Tazul Islam presented the bill, which was passed by voice vote. The new legislation stipulates that the government can appoint administrators for up to 120 days after the end of a Union Parishad's tenure.

With the proposed change, no Union Parishad chairman can remain in office beyond their term on any pretext. The current loophole allowing chairmen to stay in office past their term will be eliminated.

The post of UP secretary has been changed to "UP Administrative Officer" under the new law.

Under the new legislation, a competent officer or person will be appointed as an administrator to perform a Union Parishad's functions until a newly-elected council is formed.

This measure is expected to curb the practice of delaying elections through litigation.

The bill emphasises the Union Parishad's role in managing village courts and maintaining law and order, aiming to expand the effectiveness of village court activities.