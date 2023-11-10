Now Bangladesh’s progress is visible to all: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said everyone respects Bangladesh as the progress attained in the last 15 years is visible to all now.

"Today's Bangladesh is a changed one from what it was 15 years ago. Now all respect it. Bangladesh is recognised as a role model for development. The progress of Bangladesh is noticeable to all," she said.

The premier said this while receiving donations from different financial organisations for the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the Gono Bhaban.

The donation was received to distribute blankets and other warm clothes among cold-stricken people in the upcoming winter.

The prime minister asked all to work so that the momentum of the country's progress would be upheld in future.

She said many quarters don't take positively the success Sheikh Hasina has been showing in developing the country and the socioeconomic condition of the people for the last 15 years.

"I've been running the country for a long time staying in power for three consecutive terms despite being a woman … I have successfully been able to change the fate of the people. I have changed the country [radically]. All won't see it [this success] positively," she said.

The premier sought cooperation from all so that the image of the country would be upheld.

She said unfortunately, the movement in the name of arson violence and blockade has recently started again. "I don't know who gets how much benefit from it. But some people, particularly common people, are the victims," she said.

She said buses are set on fire even keeping its sleeping staff inside the vehicle. "I don't know why such incidents are being carried out," she added.

The PM extended her sincere thanks to Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) for its initiative to make donations for her relief fund ahead of the upcoming winter season as it did in the past.

She sought cooperation from BAB to maintain a good reserve of foreign currency, arrest the high inflation and to run the economy properly amid the global economic recession-like situation.