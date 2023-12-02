Nov saw 274 deaths, over 40,000 cases

The number of dengue cases crossed the 40,000-mark in November alone, while the number of fatalities was 274 during this time.

Usually, November is considered the beginning of a lean period for dengue cases as temperature starts to drop during the month.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, at least six people died while 468 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of dengue deaths rose to 1,628 this year, while the total number of cases rose to 3,12,359.

Last year, the number of dengue patients was 62,382, while total number of deaths was 281.

GM Saifur Rahman, assistant professor of medical and applied entomology at National University, said the current weather conditions are still favourable for Aedes mosquitoes, the vector of dengue fever, to breed as the temperature hasn't dropped significantly yet.

Not conducting mosquito control activities properly is one of the main reasons for the continuous rise in number of dengue cases this year, he said.

If herd immunity is developed or if temperature comes down to below 16 degrees Celsius, then the infection rates are likely to come under control, Saifur said.

To contain the spread next year, the authorities must chalk out a plan now and take necessary steps, he said.

"The absence of surveillance and initiating necessary steps outside Dhaka, especially in district towns, are causing higher infection rates this year," Saifur added.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said the death rate this year was greater among high-risk group patients -- elderly, infants, obese, pregnant women, and patients with comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, and complications of heart, kidney, lung, and liver.