Nothing has changed other than govt: Gayeshwar

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy today criticised the lack of meaningful change following the student-led mass uprising, stating that aside from a shift in government, little has improved.

"If all the cases against the Awami League could be withdrawn during the 1/11 (political changeover in 2007), then why are our cases not being lifted now?" he said.

Addressing a discussion organised by the Jatiyatabadi Prochar Dal at the Jatiya Press Club to mark International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Gayeshwar said members of the interim government had previously acknowledged that false cases were filed against opposition leaders and activists.

He also referenced the alleged humiliation of current Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus during the Awami League's tenure, citing it as an example of false accusations.

"Then why are so many instances of torture and false cases against us not coming to your attention?" he asked, pointing at the government.

Gayeshwar said their party has been empathetic towards the false cases against Dr Yunus and has been vocal in condemning them.

"But after you took over, our cases remain the same as before and we still have to go to court just like before. That's why I said, while the government has changed, you and I are still the same…The government has changed, but you and I are unchanged, just as we were before," he added.

The BNP leader stressed that despite the sacrifices made over the past 16 years in the struggle for restoring people's rights—including those who have faced repression, enforced disappearances, and loss of loved ones—nothing has changed significantly.

"Only Sheikh Hasina is no longer in power, but everything else remains the same," he said.

He also criticised the government's failure to reconstitute the Election Commission, which he said is vital for conducting fair elections that reflect the will of the people.

"How can we trust you to arrange an election when the Election Commission hasn't even been formed?" he said

He further said the government has been forming commission after commission for the reforms of the state.

"I think discussions with political parties (over reforms)… Just time killing, nothing more."

The BNP leader urged the government to arrange the election as soon as possible, emphasising that people are eager to exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives.

He noted that discussions on state reform are gaining momentum, akin to the period following the 1/11 political changeover, as part of an agenda for depoliticisation.

"After 16 years of countless sacrifices, the people now have only one demand: a fair election. They have no other demands. You (the interim govt) simply need to conduct a good election," the BNP leader said.

"We want to see you succeed. We are providing you with our full support and will continue to do so. But please clearly clarify when you will conduct the elections. You must specify the time frame," he added.

A documentary highlighting BNP's role in disaster mitigation efforts was also screened during the event.