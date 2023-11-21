Nothing can be gained by harming, burning people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said good sense should prevail among the arsonists as nothing can be gained by burning people.

"The arson violence has recently started again. How can a man burn another man? It is wrong," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a reception accorded to the selected gallantry award-winning freedom fighters and their successors at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day 2023.

In the event, she also conferred the peacetime medals among 11 selected members of the armed forces -- army, navy and air force -- for their outstanding services.

The PM said to achieve something, the power of the people is required. "Nothing can be gained by harming the people or burning the people," she said.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces, comprising army, navy and air force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces which expedited the victory in the Liberation War.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.