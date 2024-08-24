‘Not sure if they are alive or dead’

Say family members of flood victims

"I am not sure whether my sick mother and pregnant wife are alive or dead," said Abdul Kaiyum, a private job holder in Dhaka, while still in shock.

Abdul Kaiyum was unable to communicate with his family members for the last four days as mobile towers in the Feni district were not working due to the severe ongoing flood situation.

"I am concerned about my sick mother, pregnant wife and my cousin who is physically challenged," he added.

Kaiyum's family live at ward-9 in GM Union of Fulgazi upazila in Feni district.

Like Kaiyum, many others could not communicate with their family members.

The situation in Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni has been particularly worrying as the Muhuri and Feni rivers kept swelling throughout the last three days.

Many students said they were only able to reach their family over the phone three days back.

Over 90 percent of mobile towers in Feni were not working at the time of writing this report. Feni has seen the worst of the floods, disrupting service at 590 out of 656 towers, as per BTRC.

"I could not communicate with my family till now. But today [yesterday] a team informed me that they rescued my family members from their home at Chhagalnaiya upazila. But I am worried as my brother went missing," Sabbir Hossain Sifat, a student of Dhaka University, told this newspaper.

Jahangirnagar University student Nafisa Sharmin told The Daily Star that she could not learn the whereabouts of her uncle's family for three days.

"I was able to contact my grandfather and grandmother three days back. They had said that water levels had reached the first floor of their home at that time. They were staying on the roof, but now I cannot reach them," said Jabir Abdulla, another DU student.

The ongoing floods in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of at least13 people so far, with more than 44 lakh people affected across 11 districts, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief yesterday.