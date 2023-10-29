Not a single school in 14 Bogura shoals

Lack of planning deprives children in erosion-hit areas

Poverty and river erosion pose significant challenges for children in shoal areas under Bogura's Sariakandi upazila to pursue education. In addition, the decision-makers' lack of foresight in constructing new school buildings has created further difficulties in their return to school.

Recently, over 10 government primary schools in shoal areas were severely impacted by the relentless erosion of the Jamuna river. As a result, these schools had to be relocated to the mainland.

However, these schools were placed in close proximity to the existing ones, resulting in a cluster of schools within a short radius. This situation has left approximately 14 remote shoal areas without access to education, depriving their children of much-needed schooling opportunities.

For example, five schools are located within one kilometre on a river protection dam in Chandanbaisa union.

Of these, Ghughumari Govt Primary School was already there while the rest four schools were shifted there from shoal areas.

The paradox lies in the fact that while the schools in close proximity to each other suffer from low student enrollments due to numerous choices, the children in remote shoal areas long for a single accessible school to continue their education.

There are only 50 students in Dighapara Govt Primary School where five teachers are working, said its headteacher Md Hasanuzzaman.

In Benipur Govt School, only 16 students are attending at present out of 63 enrolled ones.

Besides, the concentration of multiple schools within a small area has exacerbated the challenge of finding an adequate number of qualified teachers

In the country's context, there is one teacher for 37 students, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics.

But in Dighapara and Chandanbaisha areas, there are only around 10-15 students for one teacher, said locals and teachers.

Currently, out of 60 shoal areas under the upazila, there is no school in 14, according to local education office.

"There are some 1,500 people living in this char. But there is no school here. The nearest primary school is located around four kilometres away. As a result, our children are deprived of education," said Abdur Rahman, 45, a farmer of Taltala Milanpur Char of Kurnibari union.

Confirming the matter, Golam Kabir, Sariakandi upazila primary education officer, admitted schools were shifted without proper planning.

"Not only the schools, but also a large number of houses were also eroded in the shoal areas, and the people shifted to mainland and took shelter. We set up the schools in the areas where the people took shelters," he said.

"We have already sent proposals to higher authorities concerned for setting up new schools in these shoal areas. We will act as per directives from the higher authorities," Golam Kabir added.