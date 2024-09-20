Not needed in peaceful areas

Fakhrul on army’s magistracy power

Giving magistracy power to the Bangladesh Army in areas where the environment is peaceful and where political leaders are addressing people's issues is unwise, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remark while speaking at a views exchange meeting at the Thakurgaon Press Club yesterday afternoon.

Highlighting the administration's failure to maintain law and order, Fakhrul supported the interim government's decision to give the army the magistracy power in areas that have gone out of control.

However, he requested that the interim government reconsider this decision and warned of actions that may have a boomerang effect on both law enforcers and the people.

Mirza Fakhrul stated that following the fall of the Hasina government, the interim government formed with the support of the countrymen is trying to ensure a trial for the crimes committed by the previous administration.

Sidelining the past, Fakhrul hoped for peaceful and acceptable elections with the participation of all parties.

"We believe in restoring democracy, and the only solution to resolve problems would be by allowing political leaders to work," he concluded.

On Tuesday night, the government gave magistracy power to commissioned army officers with immediate effect for 60 days to improve law and order situation in the country.

The officers will act as executive magistrates across the country, said a circular of the public administration ministry.

An officer with magistracy power can arrest people and put them in custody. In self-defence and cases of extreme need, the officer can open fire, said an adviser to the interim government.