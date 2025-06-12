Not April or December, hold polls in February

Suggests Nagorik Coalition

The Nagorik Coalition has proposed that the next national election be held in the first week of February.

It urged Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to include this proposal in their June 13 meeting agenda.

In a statement issued yesterday, the newly formed civil society platform said political consensus on the key reforms outlined in the July Charter can be achieved by August 30.

The proposal also includes updating the voter list through a special ordinance so that citizens turning 18 in 2025 can vote in February.

The statement comes amid growing political tension. The interim government has proposed holding elections in April 2026, which the BNP has rejected, demanding polls in December 2025 instead. However, the Nagorik Coalition argues that neither date is practical or inclusive.

It said that reaching a reform consensus, changing laws, and preparing for an election by December would be too difficult. Meanwhile, voting in April would be challenging due to the summer heat, Ramadan, and major public exams.

The coalition also noted that the interim government's proposed budget does not include any allocation for reform. As a result, a government elected in April would not be able to take up new reform projects in the 2026–27 fiscal year.

"It would not be possible for a government formed in April to take up new reform projects in the next budget. But a February-elected government could," the statement said.

In this context, the coalition welcomed the planned meeting between Prof Yunus and Tarique Rahman in London, calling it a hopeful step toward resolving the current political deadlock.

"We urge both the chief adviser and the acting chairperson of BNP to seriously consider our election roadmap for the first week of February as part of their meeting agenda," it said.

The coalition said its reform proposal, based on the July Charter, includes key changes such as recognising the charter as the foundation for political consensus, introducing proportional representation in the upper house, ensuring neutrality in constitutional appointments, and holding direct elections to women's reserved seats.

It called on all major political parties, including BNP, to adopt these positions as part of a collective move toward democratic transition.