Not all heroes wear capes

7-year-old Araf Mahin manages traffic, cleans street in Bagerhat

In times of chaos, heroes often emerge from the most unexpected places. They don't always wear capes -- in fact, some show up wearing a raincoat, armed with nothing more than a stick and a whistle.

A seven-year old hero has emerged in Bagerhat in the aftermath of a complete breakdown in law and order following a power vacuum triggered by the fall of Sheikh Hasina and absence of police.

Araf Mahin, a first grader, has been managing traffic and cleaning streets in front of the Police Line School in Bagerhat for the last two days.

He uses his whistle, which he bought for Tk 30, to direct vehicles and maintain separate lanes.

Yesterday morning, Araf was seen organising separate lanes for rickshaws, motorcycles, and auto-rickshaws all alone.

His mother Laili Anjuman shared her pride, saying, "Araf asked for 30 taka for a snack, but instead, he bought a whistle to manage traffic. When I came to take him home, he asked for one hour to finish his self-assigned duty, promising to study for four hours afterward. I couldn't refuse his request."

Araf explained his motivation, saying, "Usually, the police uncles manage traffic here, but they haven't been around for a few days, leading to chaos. I decided to step in to restore order. It feels great that the rickshaw and auto drivers listen to me."

In addition to his traffic duties, Araf has also been seen cleaning the road with other students.

Residents and local business owners have expressed their admiration for Araf.

Many have noted the difference his efforts have made in maintaining order and cleanliness.

"It's heartwarming to see such a child take on responsibilities usually managed by adults," said a local shopkeeper. "Araf's dedication is a reminder that we all have a role to play in our community," he added.

Besides, Government PC College, Government Women College, and other institutions were seen maintaining traffic at all key intersections and safeguarding state establishments yesterday for the third day in a row.