North shivers in cold

After losing her home to river erosion, 75-year-old Bakul Begum moved to Khulna city for shelter. She took refuge at the railway station and survived by seeking alms. However, for many like Bakul, life has taken a more difficult turn due to the ongoing cold spell. The photo was taken in Shibbari area yesterday. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Residents of several districts in Rangpur division are suffering due to the ongoing cold wave.

However, the temperature may start improving today, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

People from low-income groups are the worst sufferers due to the cold wave that has been sweeping over the northern region for the last few days.

The number of patients, especially the elderly and children, affected by different cold-related diseases is rising at different hospitals and private clinics in different areas in the division.

Meanwhile, 13 international flights bound for Dhaka were diverted to different airports, including Kolkata and Hyderabad, between 2:00am and 9:00am yesterday due to dense fog.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director at Dhaka airport, told The Daily Star that several flights were also diverted to Chattogram and Sylhet.

Flight operations were suspended at the Dhaka airport for seven hours due to dense fog. The diverted flights finally started landing at 9:40am, he added.

Bazlur Rashid, meteorologist at BMD, said the temperature may fall further after January 8.

The lowest 8.4 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Tentulia yesterday. Among others in the Rangpur division, 9.5 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in Dinajpur, 10.1 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat and 10.5 degrees Celsius in both Dimla and Syedpur.

In Dhaka, the temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.

City dwellers, especially homeless people, had to bear the brunt of the situation.