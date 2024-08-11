Normalising economy is a top priority

Says finance adviser

The interim government will take action as per the law if any official is involved in any irregularity, but its immediate task is to bring normalcy to the economy, said Salehuddin Ahmed, finance and planning adviser.

"Immediately everything, including the Bangladesh Bank, will be on. Banks and ports will operate. Economic activities will be on as per the normal process," he said after a meeting with the secretary-level officials of the finance and planning ministries at the secretariat in Dhaka.

Ahmed, a former Bangladesh Bank governor, joined work yesterday following his appointment as an adviser for finance and planning of the interim government formed after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5 due to a mass uprising.

He did not give any directive to the officials.

Ahmed told the officials in charge to work as per the schedule, rules, regulations and norms and refrain from exercising discretionary powers, The Daily Star has learnt from people familiar with the discussions at the meeting.

Asked about the recent protests in the financial sector following Hasina's exit and the resignations of top officials including BB governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Ahmed said: "If anyone has engaged in any unlawful activity, appropriate actions will be taken in line with the law."

About Talukder's stepping down and the forced resignation of a deputy governor, he said: "All the resignations will be considered as per the process. I will not ask for accepting [the letter]. If needed, I will consult with the chief adviser."

Earlier in the day, he said he would not take any decision alone regarding the resignation of the BB governor, which is a 'sensitive' post.

"Shall I accept as soon as I get the resignation? Can I do that?"

Asked about the demand for the resignation of Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, from a section of revenue officials, Ahmed said: "He has been given a target to collect revenue. He will collect revenue. He will work properly."

Before the meeting with officials yesterday, he told the media personnel that many rules and norms of the banking sector were not followed.

"Those who were supposed to enforce with rules did not do so and those who were supposed to follow the rules did not comply."

Restoring law and order and banking and port activities is the interim government's priority now, Ahmed said, while citing inflation as a major challenge.

"Apart from economic challenges, our policies and strategies for development were wrong. People did not benefit from the development. You have seen the benefit went to the well-off. We have seen economic growth but who enjoyed the benefit of growth?"

Asked about bringing back the laundered money from abroad, he said the interim government will take steps on that front.

"There is a process for this. Information will be needed. For this, we will contact the agencies we need to contact."