Normalcy yet to return to 75 UPs in Patuakhali

Services being disrupted as most chairmen on the run

It has been more than a month since the fall of the Awami League government but the activities of 75 union parishads in Patuakhali district are yet to return to normalcy.

Since August 5, most of the AL-backed UP chairmen have been on the run fearing public anger, attacks and harassment for their corruption and abuse of power.

Some came under attacks and have been undergoing treatment in hospitals. As such, these public representatives have largely been absent in their workplaces, depriving service seekers.

In Sadar upazila, the chairman of Auliapur UP has fled to Italy, while those of Chhotobighai and Barabighai UPs have been removed and panel chairmen have been given their responsibilities. Allegations of corruption and abuse of power have emerged against Laukathi UP chairman. Apart from these, there is not much problem so far, said Iffat Ara Zaman, upazila nirbahi officer of Sadar upazila.

In Galachipa upazila, chairmen of 12 UPs have been performing their duties while the rest remains absent, said Mohiuddin Al Helal, UNO of the upazila.

In Dasmina upazila, the chairman of Dasmina union parishad was removed and his responsibility was given to Wasiuzzaman Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (land) in the upazila, said UNO Nafisa Naz Nira.

Administrators have already been appointed in many union parishads in absence of the chairmen. In some unions, panel chairmen are performing the duties. Further action will be taken against those who are remaining absent. — Noor Qutubul Alam Deputy Commissioner

Shaheen Mahmud, UNO of Dumki upazila, said three government officials have been tasked with issuance of national IDs, birth and death certificates, and other responsibilities in Lebukhali, Angaria and Muradia unions.

In Kalapara upazila, most of the UP chairmen went into hiding and panel chairmen have been tasked with their responsibilities. Several chairmen of union parishads under Rangabali, Baufal and Mirzaganj upazilas have been removed and their responsibilities have been given to panel chairmen and assistant commissioners (land).

"Administrators have already been appointed in many union parishads in absence of the chairmen. In some unions, panel chairmen are performing the duties. Further action will be taken against those who are remaining absent," said Noor Qutubul Alam, DC of Patuakhali.