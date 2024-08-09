Normalcy should return soon

Hope eminent citizens

The main responsibility of the government would be to hold a fair and acceptable election to facilitate a democratic transition of power." — Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury

Eminent citizens welcomed the new interim government, hoping it would restore normalcy and address the ongoing crises across the country.

Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury yesterday said one of the duties of the interim government would be to restore order, which has been disrupted over the last few days following the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

"The other task is to ensure the safety of citizens," he said in his immediate reaction to the oath-taking of the interim government last night.

He added that this government would also need to eliminate all forms of oppression and the culture of fear prevailing across the country.

However, the main responsibility of the government, he emphasised, would be to hold a fair and acceptable election to facilitate a democratic transition of power.

Meanwhile, Gonoforum Emeritus President and eminent jurist Dr Kamal Hossain said, "The change that has come today [yesterday] was welcomed by everyone. There has been an extraordinary turnout at the event. Everyone feels that change has come.

"We hope they [members of the advisory council] will be able to address the new crises. People will expect a meaningful change -- let this be that change."

Speaking to The Daily Star last night, Barrister Sara Hossain said, "My main expectation from this government is that it will enable substantial reforms to institutions in Bangladesh and clear the path for truth-telling about what has happened not only in the immediate past or the past few weeks but even over the last 14 years and before that. The students' anti-discrimination movement was for reforms and against repression and these should be the interim government's main themes.

"What I perhaps am a bit troubled by is that, unlike previous years, there is no balance of political background and police. We obviously have no representation from Awami League. This absence of balance could cause a problem."

Bangladesh has a secular constitution, history and tradition, which has not denied any faith but encouraged pluralism, "But the swearing-in today did not reflect that and I hope that is not a sign of things to come."

The inclusion of students is of course unprecedented, she said, adding, "But I think it can only add energy to the whole process … I believe they can be a part of keeping the interim government in the right direction and keep it within the demands of the students and general people. We need to remember that even post-Liberation in 1971, we had many young leaders."

Sara Hossain observed, "We are a secular country of diverse religions, beliefs, ethnicities, genders and sexualities but we have seen some parties such as Hefazat-e-Islam who are opposed to equality and non-discrimination, and so, I question their inclusion in this current interim government."

Samina Luthfa, associate professor at Dhaka University, said, "While I welcome the interim government, it is to be noted that many of them are from non-government organisations and require a specific kind of skill set. However, there is much work to be done to reform the nation, whether they have the skills for that remains a question. I think including the students [leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement] in the government brings hope."

Asked whether minority and women representation were enough, she said, "I believe those could be higher. Many other women and actors from religious minority backgrounds are skilled and have been supporting the movement, they too could have been included. More people from these segments of society could have ensured a higher possibility of a 'discrimination-free' country."

She added that since the Jamaat-e-Islami was banned, the Hefazat Ameer may have been included to balance out participation from all religious backgrounds.

"We are in an extraordinary situation and of course, we cannot expect everything to be perfect already, it will all take time.

"However, at this moment, the first thing the interim government must look after is the safety of all citizens, justice, the economy, and restoring law and order."

Samina Luthfa added, "Institutions that valued justice, law, and culture were all destroyed and politicised in the previous [Hasina] regime. Meanwhile, university administrations, which are of utmost importance for the growth of the newer generations, were also negatively influenced. All of these need rational and logical reforms."

On the other hand, she believes social inequality, and lack of justice must be addressed, regardless of race, religion or merit.