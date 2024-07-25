Normalcy returning gradually

A man unloads vegetables from a truck amid the curfew break in Sylhet city yesterday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Normalcy started to return across the country as the ongoing curfew was relaxed for several hours yesterday.

In Chattogram, a good number of vehicles were seen plying the city roads while people thronged the kitchen markets to buy essentials.

"Unlike the past few days, most vegetable items were available in the market today [yesterday], but the prices are still high," said Abul Bashar, who came to Kazir Dewri Kitchen Market for grocery shopping.

In Narayanganj, garment factories reopened yesterday after four days of closure, with hundreds of workers joining their work.

However, it has not been possible to communicate with foreign buyers as the internet connectivity is not smooth, said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"We were all stuck at home amid uncertainty. We are glad the factory reopened," said Farzana Begum, an RMG worker.

Different banks in Pirojpur saw a lot of activity upon reopening.

"Our bank opened at 11:00am, but people started thronging our premises by 10:30am," said Mohammad Sanaullah, manager of Rupali Bank Ltd in Pirojpur's Bhandaria branch.

Golam Mawla Nokib, general secretary of Pirojpur District Businessmen Association, said, "Traders faced huge losses in last one week. We hope normalcy will return soon."

In Sylhet, thousands rushed to recharge their prepaid electricity and gas meters.

"We had a hard time in past few days. As the banks reopened, I rushed early to recharge prepaid electricity and gas meters," said Abu Ahmed Showkat, a resident of the Majortila area.

Although many shopping malls and other shops reopened, there were not many customers.

"Only around 15 customers came in the whole day," said Anwar Chowdhury, owner of a cloth store in Zindabazar area.

Long-haul bus services also resumed and many people, who were stuck due to curfew, finally were able to travel long distances.

In Rangpur, banks, public offices and court activities resumed, while law enforcers and armed forces continued patrolling the thoroughfares in the city. Vehicular movement was also seen significantly more compared to the past few days.

A similar scenario was observed in Khulna.

In Lalmonirhat, import-export activities at Burimari Land Port in Patgram upazila resumed yesterday.

"At least 55 trucks carrying imported goods from India and Bhutan arrived and 60 trucks carrying exported goods from Bangladesh left for India by 5:00pm," said Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of Bangladesh Land Port Authority at Burimari Land Port.