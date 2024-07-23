‘Normalcy to return soon’

The army chief urges cooperation from all

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday said normalcy will return to the country soon with everyone's help.

"We think the situation has started to improve within 48 hours of the deployment [of the armed forces]," he told journalists in front of Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex after inspecting various places across the city.

"If we can work together, we will be able to improve the situation further," he said thanking the media for their objective coverage.

"We want your cooperation," he added.

Noting that the destruction of public property is beyond description, General Waker said it could take a few more days to return to the normal way of life.

"I don't know how much longer it will take to recover from the losses. I cannot even estimate how much more public money will have to be spent [for the recovery]."

Asked what is his message for those involved in the subversive activities, he said, "I have one message for them: anyone may have grievances, but what's the point in destroying public property?"

Terming the destruction "incomprehensible", the army chief said those properties did not belong to any individual, but to the public. "We the people are the sufferers. I don't know what would be gained from this."

He said the armed forces have been deployed to protect public property and they are committed to do so.

Replying to a query, General Waker said supply of essentials through Jatrabari, which was blocked for four to five days, has resumed already.

"Aviation fuel delivery to Dhaka airport from Narayanganj [through Jatrabari] has started," he said, adding that it might take a little time to normalise the flow.

"We will have to restore confidence among people. We will have to reassure the drivers. I think it will happen in a couple of days."

Asked when the situation will become normal, he said, "Give us a little time. We have been here for only 48 hours. I believe, if all of us work together, we will achieve that goal soon."

He said the air force, navy and police are playing an important role alongside the army. Together with Rab, BGB, and Ansar forces, we are working to improve the situation, he added.

"I am sure we are heading towards the right direction," said the army chief.

