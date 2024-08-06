Normal police work will begin soon, says additional IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman today said they were trying to go back to normal police work soon to serve the people.

"You know how the absence of police had an impact on the public lives. We are taking steps so that we can serve people soon," he said while speaking to reporters at the police officers' mess in Ramna this afternoon.

This is the first briefing of any top police official since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India yesterday. Many top police officials went into hiding after the development.

Hasina's resignation came following three weeks of unprecedented violence in the country as police and Awami League men clashed with protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At least 400 people, including many police personnel, were killed in the violence.

Replying to a query, Shahidur said, "Some police personnel might have announced work abstention as they were saddened. We hope we will be able to solve the problem soon. We are communicating with all."

Shahidur expressed deep shock over the loss of many lives of police personnel.

An overhaul will be done in the police, he said, urging all to stay beside the force.

During the briefing, Shahidur was flanked by over two dozen police officials and all were in plainclothes.