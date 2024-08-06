Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Normal police work will begin soon, says additional IGP

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:56 PM
BNP's December 10 rally

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman today said they were trying to go back to normal police work soon to serve the people.

"You know how the absence of police had an impact on the public lives. We are taking steps so that we can serve people soon," he said while speaking to reporters at the police officers' mess in Ramna this afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is the first briefing of any top police official since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India yesterday. Many top police officials went into hiding after the development.

Hasina's resignation came following three weeks of unprecedented violence in the country as police and Awami League men clashed with protesters of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At least 400 people, including many police personnel, were killed in the violence.

Read more

Problem in leadership, not police force; don’t attack cops: Additional DIG

Replying to a query, Shahidur said, "Some police personnel might have announced work abstention as they were saddened. We hope we will be able to solve the problem soon. We are communicating with all."

Shahidur expressed deep shock over the loss of many lives of police personnel.

An overhaul will be done in the police, he said, urging all to stay beside the force.

During the briefing, Shahidur was flanked by over two dozen police officials and all were in plainclothes.

Related topic:
attack on policeSheikh Hasina Resignsstudent protest 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

From Quota Protest to Freedom: Celebrities Celebrate Bangladesh's New Chapter

Celebrities rejoice as student-led movement brings new dawn for Bangladesh

1d ago
Internet users face low speed as 25pc internet supply blocked

Broadband services, 4G restored without social media after 3 hours

1d ago

Prophet remarks: 2 cops injured in attack from protestors in Mohammadpur

2y ago

A new dawn rises on Bangladesh

6h ago

Hasina moved to a safe house in India: PTI

18h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification