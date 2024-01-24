Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
national parliament

Noor-e-Alam reappointed chief whip

Staff Correspondent
Wed Jan 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, lawmaker from Madaripur-1, has been re-appointed as chief whip of the national parliament.

Besides, five MPs were also appointed as whips of the 12th parliament formed through January 7 election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday appointed them in light of The Bangladesh (Whips) Order, 1972.

Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad yesterday issued two separate gazette notifications in this regard, said parliament secretariat in a press release.

Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury was the chief whip of incumbent 11th parliament formed through December 30, 2018 election.

The five whips are Iqbalur Rahim (Dinajpur-3), Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan (Joypurhat-2), Nazrul Islam Babu (Narayanganj-2), Saimum Sarwar Komom (Cox's Bazar-3) and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (Narail-2).

