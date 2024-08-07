Non-essential staffers of Indian High Commission in Dhaka returning

Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with their family members, are voluntarily returning to India on commercial flights, PTI reported, citing official sources today.

However, all Indian diplomats continue to operate from Dhaka, and the Indian High Commission remains functional, the sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, Air India and IndiGo today operated special flights to Dhaka, bringing back more than 400 people amid a volatile situation in the turmoil-hit Bangladesh capital.

There is no clarity if the two special flights had on board non-essential staffers and their families of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

A special Air India A321 neo aircraft brought 205 people, 199 adults and six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi this morning, official sources said.

IndiGo's special flight flew from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh, the airline said in a statement.

Air India operated the flight which took off from the national capital without any passengers, at a very short notice, said official sources.

"Following the temporary closure of Dhaka airport, IndiGo operated a special flight 6E 8503 from Dhaka to Kolkata on August 06, 2024. This flight was conducted to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh," the airline said in the statement.