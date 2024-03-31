Non-compliance: Govt may temporarily shut Facebook, YouTube

The government may temporarily suspend services of social media giants including Facebook and YouTube if they don't comply with government instructions to prevent the spread of "disinformation".

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order held at the Secretariat today.

Committee chairman and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque disclosed the decision to reporters after the meeting.

"They (Facebook, YouTube, Google) are not paying heed to our recommendations on various issues. Their head offices are not here and that is making it difficult for us to prevent rumours and control cybercrimes."

The minister said the media giants will be communicated about their noncompliance and then, if they don't comply, the government might resort to advertising in the newspaper highlighting their non-compliance before taking action.

He said the public notices will be served to the media giants so that they can't complain about curbing their rights and the government won't be held responsible.

"If necessary, their services will be suspended temporarily. We will first inform the international organisations properly about their non-compliance with the government orders," he said.

Regarding the upcoming Upazila election, Mozammel said that the Upazila election should be free and fair.

He said the decision not to use the party symbol in the local elections will ensure a more level playing field during polling.

"Law enforcement agencies have been strictly instructed to enforce the law if any candidate violates the Election Commission's code of conduct," he said.

The public administration ministry has been asked to appoint a sufficient number of magistrates ahead of the upazila elections, he added.

He said the recent fire incidents are occurring as building codes are not being followed properly. Chemicals and hazardous elements have not been removed from buildings despite repeated calls, he added.

He said the committee expressed deep concern over these issues.

"The Ministry of Industries will take immediate steps so that the chemicals are removed quickly [from buildings]. The committee emphasized on following building codes in construction of the buildings," Mozammel said.

Mozammel said, "The committee recommended to investigate those who have neglected their duties in these fire incidents and those who approved [the faulty buildings]."

The cabinet committee chairman said a decision has been taken to hold a meeting in Ramadan to assess and take more decision to avert such incidents. The meeting will be attended by home minister, mayor, police, and the regulatory authorities of hotels and restaurants.

Expressing concern over the increasing crime in the Rohingya camps, the minister said, "Diplomatic activities will be strengthened to take the Rohingyas back to their homeland."

The minister said the price hike of essentials is a cause of concern.

"The concerned ministry has been asked to control the prices of essential commodities," the minister added.