Non-communalism a prerequisite for a peaceful country: CJ

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today said awakening the non-communal spirit among people is the prerequisite for a happy and peaceful country.

"Let us all pledge here today so that we can build a non-sectarian Bangladesh in the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," the chief justice said while addressing a programme marking Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary and National Children's Day as chief guest.

Expressing hope to build a non-communal peaceful Bangladesh, he said, "Today, we all take a pledge here so that we can build a non-communal Bangladesh in the ideology of Bangabandhu." Because the precondition for living in happiness and peace regardless of religion, caste is to awaken non-communal consciousness.

He spoke in the Supreme Court Judges Lounge after placing wreaths at the "Smriti Chiranjeeb" memorial at the Supreme Court Inner Garden.

The chief justice said today the National Children's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu to make the future generation aware of the traits that the father of the nation possessed.

His childhood traits -- compassion and extending cooperation to a friend in need among many others -- made him the undisputed leader of the Bangalees and those characteristics led him to lead the nation.

At the end of the programme, the chief justice and judges of the Appellate Division distributed chocolates among the children present there.

Earlier in the day, the chief justice paid homage to Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi Road No. 32.

Judges of the Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court and its officials also participated in the programs.