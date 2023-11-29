Non-cadre Police: PHQ forms committee for their promotion

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has formed a 10 member high-level committee regarding promotions of non-cadre (sub-inspector, Inspector) posts of Bangladesh Police.

Kamrul Ahsan, additional inspector general (administration) of PHQ is the chairman, while Farooque Ahmed, additional deputy inspector general of PHQ, is the member secretary.

The inspectors of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and police stations adjacent to the capital on September 18 held a meeting with the home minister and demanded their promotion to the 6th grade after 10 years of service, automatic grade changes in their rank badges after the same time, and promotion to the supernumerary rank if they are not promoted within 10 years.

Getting no solutions, the non-cadre police officials, led by the police association leaders, again went to the home minister's residence on November 10 and placed their demands.

On November 12, they met with the home secretary.

IGP Abdullah Al Mamun was also present during the meeting with the secretary, along with 10 representatives of the association.

The PHQ made the committee to address this problem just a month before the national election.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station, also the general secretary of the association, told The Daily Star yesterday that "we are hopeful we will get positive results soon."