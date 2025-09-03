Bangladesh
Wed Sep 3, 2025


Noel Mendes passes away

Noel Gregory Mendes, a celebrated Chattogram business-man and former member of the legendary 1960s band "Lightnings", passed away on Monday morning. He was 71.

He breathed his last at 5:10am at the Apollo Imperial Hospital.

His funeral mass and burial ceremony was held on Monday at 3:30pm at the Holy Rosary Cathedral, Patharghata in Chattogram.

Noel Mendes was a beloved member of the Mendes family, which has made contributions to Bangladesh's logistics, shipping, and freight forwarding industry through the Enem-Omni Group, founded in 1958 by J Lawrence Mendes.

Noel Mendes was not only a prominent businessman but also a celebrated musician.

He was part of the legendary pop band Lightnings, formed in the 1960s in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

