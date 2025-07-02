NOAB honours Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman for INMA Global Media Award 2025

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has honoured Prothom Alo Editor and Publisher Matiur Rahman in recognition of his bold journalism during the July mass uprising, his role in engaging young readers, and his broader social and cultural initiatives that followed.

Matiur was recently awarded the prestigious INMA Global Media Award 2025.

The felicitation ceremony was held yesterday at the Times Media Building in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

Among those present were NOAB President AK Azad; Vice-President Shahidullah Khan Badal; Shamim Islam, director of Jugantor and Jamuna Television; Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid; Bonik Barta Editor and Publisher Dewan Hanif Mahmud; Samakal Editor Shahed Muhammad Ali; and Counterpoint weekly Editor Zafar Sobhan.

In his written remarks, Azad described Matiur as a leading figure in Bangladeshi journalism.

He noted that Matiur had actively engaged in social change since his student days, having been a central leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union, the student wing of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, and general secretary of the Dhaka University Cultural Alliance.

Alongside his journalistic work, Matiur served in the central leadership of the Communist Party of Bangladesh from 1973 to 1990.

Azad also highlighted that Matiur served as an independent observer during Pakistan's national elections in 1997 and 2002.

Representing South Asian journalism, he has spoken at international seminars and conferences around the world.

Founding Prothom Alo and transforming it into one of the country's most influential newspapers is a significant achievement, Azad said, adding that Matiur's courage, integrity, and professionalism are a source of pride for the media industry.

His recent international recognition has elevated the global standing of Bangladeshi journalism.

Speaking at the event, Matiur said all newspapers in Bangladesh had played their part during the July–August protests.

"We went through a very difficult time, and the media's role during that period was truly commendable," he said.

He observed that the most significant transformation in journalism today is digitalisation.

"Readers' habits have changed, and we must adapt accordingly," he added.

Reflecting on the challenges of launching Prothom Alo, the editor said, "If we can offer quality journalism and meaningful content for our readers, print media still holds new possibilities. Many claim that the days of print are over, but I believe that strong, high-quality content is the key to survival—regardless of platform."