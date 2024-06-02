Noab honours 6 newspapers serving for 25, 50 years

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and Noab President AK Azad with the editors and representatives of six dailies at a programme in the capital’s Gulshan yesterday. The event was organised by Noab to hounur the newspapers for serving the nation for 25 and 50 years since their establishment. Photo: Star

Newspapers played a key role before the Liberation War and they continue to contribute to the building of the nation, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said yesterday.

She made the remark at an event where the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab) honoured six newspapers that have been serving the nation for 25 and 50 years.

The Sangbad, Ittefaq, Azadi, and Purbanchal are in circulation for over 50 years while Manab Zamin and Prothom Alo for over 25 years.

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Shirin said Noab is different from other associations because making profit is not the primary goal of the newspapers.

Newspapers are considered the guardians of democracy, she said.

Mohammad Ali Arafat, state minister for information and broadcasting, said, "We are open to criticisms… We have failures and we make mistakes. The media's job is to identify those."

Referring to the country's slide in the World Press Freedom Index, he said that there was incorrect information in the ranking, and the information ministry pointed those out.

"In order to reflect the real picture of the country, they should have followed a well-established research methodology. But this was not the case here.

In his welcome speech, Noab President AK Azad said his association and the Editors' Council have raised concerns over the Cyber Security Act.

"We hope the government will take our concerns into cognisance," he said.

Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain said her newspaper played a crucial role in 1971.

Nihad Kabir, a member of the board of directors of the Sangbad, said, "Newspapers are under pressure from various quarters. We try very hard to stay on the right path … ."

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman said, "Free journalism is no longer an easy task around the world and in Bangladesh."

Shihab Malik, executive editor of Dainik Azadi, said his newspaper started its journey in 1960 and will continue to serve the nation.

Manabzamin Editor Motiur Rahman Chowdhury said, "In this country, some things can be said, and some things cannot be uttered. If we speak, there will be problems … If the laws and regulations that tie our hands are removed, we believe we will be able to write freely."

The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam said nine laws work directly or indirectly against the freedom of the media.

"If you had given us more leeway, you would have been served better. This is the relationship between a free press and a government," he said.

Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud moderated the event.