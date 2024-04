The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh yesterday announced a six-day holiday from April 9 in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh.

Therefore, no newspapers will be published on April 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, says a statement signed by NOAB President AK Azad.

Eid this year will be either on April 10 or 11, depending on moon sighting.

Pahela Baishakh, the Bangla new year, will be celebrated on April 14.