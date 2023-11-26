No way to spare arsonists: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said there was no chance of sparing arsonists in order to protect the lives and properties of people.

"Steps will be taken against those who are involved in arson violence and vandalism. There is no option to forgive them," she said while formally unveiling the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations.

Education Minister Dipu Moni and chairmen of all education boards earlier handed over the summary of results of the HSC and equivalent examinations of 2023 to the premier.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP became isolated from the masses soon after it started resorting to arson violence in the name of movement to dislodge the government.

Dipu Moni and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury also spoke on the occasion.

