No way to fight disinformation from abroad: Arafat

State Minister for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday told the parliament that the ministry, right now, doesn't have the means to fight against disinformation on social media from abroad.

He, however, said a Fact Checking Committee under the Press Information Department which is working continuously to prevent rumours and propaganda against the country at home and abroad.

The state minister said this in response to a query from ruling Awami League MP Chayan Islam.

The state minister said that there is an opportunity to take action under the existing law if any subversive activity or propaganda is carried out against the country from inside Bangladesh. However, the ministry doesn't have the means to fight disinformation coming from foreign soil.

"We are working on it. This will require the cooperation of the Ministry of Law, Home Affairs and ICT. We have already taken some initiatives," Arafat added.