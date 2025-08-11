‘No vote’ option: EC proposes amendments to RPO

Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 11, 2025 08:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:06 PM

no vote option in Bangladesh election
Photo: Ahmed Deepto

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised a set of proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, including increasing the EC's authority during the voting period, introducing the "No Vote" option and abolishing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

EC finalised these reform proposals regarding the RPO for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election at a meeting at the Election Commission building in Agargaon. Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah shared this information with journalists today.

To bring amendments to the RPO, the EC meeting began around 11:00am and continued until 6:30pm.

After the meeting, Sanaullah spoke to reporters. He said, "In the meeting, the Election Commission approved several important amendments. Firstly, the definition of law enforcement agencies has been expanded to include the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Bangladesh Coast Guard. In addition, all provisions related to EVMs have been abolished, as it had already been decided that EVMs will not be used."

National election
