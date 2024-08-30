No victims found in basement: fire service

Building too risky for rescue operation, says Buet delegation

Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel yesterday entered the basement of Gazi Tyres factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj, which came under arson attack on Sunday, but found no victims there.

The firefighters also noticed that small fires were still burning at some places inside the building.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology inspected the building yesterday and said it would be "very risky" to carry out rescue operations on its upper floors.

Miscreants looted and set fire to the factory building, owned by former Awami League minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, on Sunday night, hours after Gazi's arrest.

Following the incident, many families gathered in front of the building claiming that their loved ones were trapped inside the factory.

However, even four days after the incident, the fire service has yet to start rescue operations inside the building.

Anwarul Haque, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, yesterday said, "The probe committee and a team of experts, including a delegation from Buet, determined that the upper floors of the building were structurally too risky to allow for safe entry. However, the fire service conducted thorough searches in the basement area, but no dead bodies were found there."

He also said the drone footage showed no evidence of bodies as well.

"The rods are exposed on every floor, the columns have expanded, and the beams are bent. We cannot conduct search and recovery work in the building under the circumstances," he added.

Abdul Mannan, deputy assistant director of fire service in Narayanganj, said they have yet to decide how to conduct a rescue operation in the building.

Earlier yesterday morning, following an invitation from Narayanganj deputy commissioner Mohammad Mahmudul Hoque, Prof Raquib Ahsan of Buet's civil engineering department, inspected the building's surroundings and consulted with fire service personnel and others to determine whether it would be possible to enter the building for search and rescue operations

Talking to journalists later, Prof Raquib said it would be "very risky" to carry out rescue operations there.

"I observed the building's exterior and, with help of the fire service's ladder, viewed as much as possible inside. I also reviewed videos and images captured by drones. The fire burned for a long time -- almost three days -- due to different chemicals stored inside, which intensified the heat. The building's condition clearly reflects this. It not only just burned but also underwent extensive damaged," he also said.

Prof Raquib explained that the fourth and fifth floors of the six-story building collapsed onto the third floor, causing the third floor to buckle under the weight.

Drawing from past experience, the Buet professor said, "When the Rangs Building was demolished, our Buet team was also involved. The situation here is even more hazardous than it was there. Demolishing this building must be done with meticulous planning to avert any accidents."