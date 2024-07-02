No toll from fire service vehicles: HC

The High Court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned not to collect tolls from fire service vehicles for using expressways, highways, important bridges except for Padma and Bangabandhu bridges, flyovers and ferries until further directive.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why taking toll from fire service vehicles should not be declared illegal. The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the order and rule after hearing a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Monir Uddin.

The petitioner cited newspaper reports saying that such vehicles in some fire incidents could not reach the spots on time as they had to wait for paying tolls on Bangabandhu bridge and Dhaka elevated expressway.