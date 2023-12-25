No specific threat over national election: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said there is no specific threat of acts of sabotage during the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election.

"Casting vote is a democratic right of people and refraining from casting vote is also a democratic right. But obstructing voting is not and it is the part of constitutional responsibility of citizens to resist those involved in preventing people from balloting," he said.

He said these while talking to reporters after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city at DMP headquarters.

The meeting was organised so that no one can obstruct people from or discourage in exercising franchise, said the DMP boss.

The councilors said the people of their respective areas are interested to cast their votes spontaneously and they believe that people will come to vote, he added.

The DMP Commissioner said the councillors vowed to work with police in resisting acts of sabotage by "some political parties".

Additional Police Commissioner of DMP AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional Commissioner Dr Mahid Uddin and high officials concerned of police were present there.