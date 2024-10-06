No specific threat for Durga puja: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said there is no specific security threat centring Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka, he said, "We have taken various steps to ensure smooth and peaceful Puja celebrations."

Law enforcement agencies have implemented necessary security measures to allow the Hindu community to celebrate the festival without disruption, he added.

The home ministry has issued an 8-point directive to local administrations and law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order during the nationwide Durga Puja celebrations.

The adviser also said that the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC) is on alert to receive reports of any incidents immediately.

He called for public cooperation to ensure the festival proceeds smoothly.

Praising the Puja Udjapan Committee, he said that the community members have made excellent arrangements and volunteered to fulfil their duties around the clock.