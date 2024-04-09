No specific threat in Dhaka centring KNF activities: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said there is no specific threat in Dhaka centring the activities of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Bandarban.

"The DMP has made security arrangements after observing the overall situation of the country and the militant organization, with which the KNF was associated, has no activity now. So far, there is no advance information on militant activities centring Eid," he said while briefing reporters on the law and order situation in the capital during Eid.

The main Eid congregation in Dhaka will be held at the National Eidgah mosque at 8:30am. The president, Chief Justice, cabinet members, diplomats and dignitaries will offer Eid prayers there, he said, adding that 35,000 devotees can participate in the congregation.

Five-tier security measures have been taken and members of Special Branch (SB) of police and DMP dog squad will be deployed at the Eidgah and its adjacent areas, the commissioner said.

The whole area will be monitored with CCTV cameras, drone patrols and a watch tower, he added.

"Police will search people at the entrance with metal detectors and archways. Detectives, SB police and other intelligence agencies will there be in plainclothes."

The DMP traffic division has arranged parking at 10 places for the main Eid Jamaat and eight roads will be used as diversions so that Muslim devotees can join the prayers without hassles.

Besides, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and bomb disposal unit will be on standby if needed, he said.

Eid prayers will be offered at 184 Eidgah and 1,488 mosques in the capital and separate arrangements were made to ensure foolproof security, Habibur said, adding no one will be allowed to carry flammable materials.

About extra fare being taken from passengers during Eid travel, he said, "We had a meeting with the Bus Owners Association and other authorities concerned where they assured us that they will not take extra fare. Police are guarding the bus counters round the clock in the metropolitan areas and action will be taken if an allegation is found."