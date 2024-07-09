Bangladesh
No specific threat centring Ashura: DMP chief

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:31 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 09:34 PM
Photo: DMP news

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said though there is no specific threat surrounding Ashura.

All security measures will be taken by the police, he said.

The DMP commissioner made the remarks at a coordination meeting held at the DMP headquarters this afternoon regarding security, law and order, and traffic management of Dhaka metropolitan area.

Ashura will be observed on July 17 across the country.

During the meeting, Habibur urged the organisers of Tajia march to recruit and appoint volunteers wearing specific armbands so that they can be identified as volunteers, who will work in coordination with the police.

