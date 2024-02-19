No specific security threat centring Int'l Mother Language Day: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman today said there was no specific security threat centring the observance of International Mother Language Day on February 21, but police have taken all necessary measures.

He said this while talking to reporters after visiting security measures at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this morning.

The entire area will be kept under CCTV camera surveillance while bomb disposal, SWAT, fire service, medical and other teams will be remain standby, Habibur said .

Security measures have been taken in the Shaheed Minar area, he said.

About the security measures for the month-long Ekushey Boi Mela, he said a control room has been set up there and all kinds of security equipment and security units are working there through cameras.

Police are vigilant to tackle any situation like deterioration of law and order, he said, adding that measures have been taken to control traffic congestion centring the observation of the International Mother Language Day on February 21.

He said movement of vehicles will remain restricted on some roads and vehicles will be able to enter and exit through some designated roads.