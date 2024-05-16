No shortage of sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha: livestock minister

There will be no crisis of sacrificial animals during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman said today.

The government is fully prepared for the supply and management of sacrificial animals, the minister said at the inter-ministerial meeting at the conference room of the Department of Livestock.

The meeting was held on demand assessment, supply, and ensuring easy transportation of sacrificial animals on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Like previous years, the demand for sacrificial animals has been determined, he said adding there are 22,77,973 more cattle than the demand.

This year supply of 1,29,80,367 sacrificial animals is expected which is 4,44,034 more than last time.

The livestock ministry and other government departments are working to ensure that Eid-ul-Azha can be celebrated with ease and full preparation.

"In the past, we had to import cattle from other countries during Eid-ul-Azha. But we are now able to meet our demand with local cattle," he mentioned.

The minister said that necessary instructions will be issued in the bordering districts so that the illegal entry of cattle into the country does not occur.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our livestock department officials, farmers, and entrepreneurs have brought revolutionary changes in the livestock sector and our production has increased significantly," he said.

Calling to follow hygiene rules in the cattle markets, the livestock minister said that sick animals would not be allowed to be sold in the market.

Special measures will be taken to ensure that buyers and sellers are not subjected to undue harassment and sufficient manpower will be deployed to maintain law and order in the markets, he added.

He advised the traders and farmers to do financial transactions in a smart way instead of carrying cash as much as possible.

The minister said that like the previous year, the system of selling sacrificial animals will continue across the country on online platforms to ease the sufferings of both buyers and sellers.

"A veterinary medical team will be there in every authorised cattle market. The team members will check whether the sacrificial animals are safe and suitable for sacrifice or whether any harmful substances have been pushed into their bodies," he said.

Besides, a control room (hot line -- 16358) will be operated from the Directorate of Livestock. If there is any problem in the cattle market, prompt action will be taken, the minister added.