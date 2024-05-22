No shortage of rice in country

Says agri minister

Agriculture Minister M Abdus Shahid has said the country has no shortage of rice as its entire rice demand is now being met by internal production.

"The country's rice production has increased more than fourfold in the last 50 years," said Shahid while addressing a ministerial session titled, "Paddies for the Planet and People", at the ongoing 10th World Water Forum held in Bali, Indonesia on Monday.

"It is due to undertaking diversified initiatives, including raising farm subsidies, enhancing research budget outlays, and developing research infrastructure," he said.

The minister, however, stressed the need for ensuring sustainable food security through the combined initiatives of all.

He urged all the states and international bodies to take combined steps toward this end.

World Bank Country Director for Indonesia Carolyn (Carrie) Turk presented the keynote paper at the session.

Chinese Water Resources Minister Li Guoying, Indonesian Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman, and UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amnabint Abdullah Al Dahak, among others, participated as discussants.

The event was jointly organised by the World Bank and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).