No shortage of fertilisers in the country, says agriculture adviser

Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that the country has enough fertiliser stock to last until December and there will be no shortage.

He made the statement while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Farmers will be able to purchase and use fertilisers according to their needs, he said.

The meeting addressed the current flood situation across various districts, reviewed rehabilitation measures for affected farmers, and evaluated progress in relief efforts.

Officials also discussed the activities of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), and Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).

The adviser emphasised that fertiliser imports are proceeding as usual and urged farmers not to buy or store extra fertiliser due to concerns over future supply.

He instructed authorities concerned to expedite the rehabilitation process for flood-affected farmers, ensuring transparency.

The recent floods have severely impacted 23 districts, submerging 372,733 hectares of land, including 208,573 hectares of agricultural land.

The estimated loss in crop production stands at 714,514 metric tons, valued at approximately Tk 3,346 crore, he said.

Over 1.4 million farmers have been affected, with 14.58 percent of the total cultivated crops destroyed in the flood-hit areas.

The worst flood-hit districts include Feni (35,673 hectares, 80% of farmland submerged), Noakhali (38,456 hectares, 37 percent), Comilla (49,608 hectares, 36 percent), Lakshmipur (15,626 hectares, 33 percent), Chittagong (23,992 hectares, 16 percent), Moulvibazar (15,222 hectares, 12 percent), and Brahmanbaria (8,326 hectares, 35 percent).

Agriculture Secretary Dr Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mia, along with senior ministry officials and department heads, attended the meeting.