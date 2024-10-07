No security threats ahead of Durga Puja: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam today said there is no security threat ahead of Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community.

Nevertheless, law enforcement agencies are on high alert, he said after visiting Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka today.

The police chief hoped that people of the Hindu community will celebrate the festival at over 31,000 puja mandaps countrywide in a peaceful and joyous atmosphere.

He said law enforcers are taking three-layer security measures at important puja mandaps.

Besides, Ansar members will be deployed at all puja mandaps, including the remote ones.

Armed forces members, who have already been deployed, will also ensure security at the puja mandaps while Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel will provide security in border regions and coast guard and specialised police units will monitor the coastal regions, he said.

The IGP said they were also monitoring social media to stop spread of rumours.

Replying to a query, the IGP said the number of puja mandaps has been increased in Dhaka while the number of puja mandaps were decreased in some areas, especially for the flood.