No security threat for Durga Puja: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hasan assured today that there is no security threat surrounding this year's Durga Puja celebrations.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the Dhakeshwari National Temple, he said that special security measures have been implemented to ensure a peaceful festival.

"Volunteers at the mandaps, plainclothes police, temple-based law enforcement, and CCTV cameras have been arranged," the commissioner said.

He also said that Durga Puja will be celebrated at 253 mandaps in the Dhaka Metropolitan area.

Additionally, 15 locations have been designated for the immersion of idols, with special security measures in place for the Bijaya Dashami procession.

The commissioner urged that the immersion process be completed by 7:00pm and requested that no fairs be organised near temples during the festival.