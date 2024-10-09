No security threat in CHT: home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said there is no security threat in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

"The security [situation] in the hill tracts is stable. Action will be taken against anyone attempting to breach security in the area," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

His remarks came after a meeting with representatives of the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation, held to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming "Kothin Chibor Dan", the most significant religious festival for the Buddhist community.

On October 6, the Sammilito Bhikkhu Sangha of the Chittagong Hill Tracts announced that the festival would not be celebrated this year, citing "the ongoing situation in the hill tracts and a lack of security" as the reasons for their decision.

The month-long festival was scheduled to begin in early November.

The adviser said that the Buddhist representatives met him to seek assurances for the safe celebration of their festival.

"There are no security concerns. We have assured them of all necessary support to ensure the festival can take place in a peaceful and enjoyable environment," he said.

When asked whether the monks who had decided not to celebrate the festival had communicated with the authorities, he said, "We have not received any communication from them, and I do not know if they will sit with us."

He emphasised that law enforcement agencies and the administration were effectively managing the situation.

"Some groups always try to create instability, but we are handling it," he added.

The adviser also urged the media to identify and report on those attempting to create unrest in the area.

Regarding the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, Jahangir assured there were no security threats anywhere in the country.

"Everyone is expecting a peaceful Puja, and this year's celebrations will be very successful," he said.