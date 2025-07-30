Bangladesh
Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:45 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:48 PM

No security threat centring Aug 5: home adviser

Jahangir says the visa-on-arrival policy remains in place
home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury press briefing
Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected/File
Jahangir says the visa-on-arrival policy remains in place

 

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said there is no security threat centring the August 5 anniversary of last year's July uprising.

"Hopefully, everything will go well," he told reporters at the home ministry this afternoon.

Asked about the recent special operations mentioned in a special branch report, Jahangir said, "This is not a countrywide operation. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is conducting it. You will get details if you ask DMP. Measures are taken from time to time depending on the situation."

He also clarified that there had been no change in the country's visa-on-arrival policy.

"We are offering visa-on-arrival to citizens of countries with which we have such agreements. For those we don't have agreements with, we will not offer the facility," he said.

On recent attacks on Hindu homes, the adviser said those responsible would be brought to justice.

