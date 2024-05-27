No rice imported in FY 2023-24

Directorate General of Food tells JS body

The Directorate General of Food yesterday informed that no rice was imported in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which happened for the first time in many years.

It disclosed the information at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on food ministry, held at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Directorate General of Food imports rice and wheat through international tenders or G2G basis, and in the fiscal year, no rice has been imported at the government or private level, it said.

The country's rice production has met the demand for rice in the local market. However, wheat was imported following due process, it also informed.

Mentionable, around 10 lakh tonnes of rice was imported in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The meeting was also told that plans have been adopted to discourage food waste through the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority. It was also recommended in the meeting to conduct public awareness activities for preventing food wastage.