No respite as Jamuna continues to swell

The flood situation in Sirajganj continues to deteriorate as Jamuna river's water level has been rising since yesterday morning.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board in Sirajganj, Jamuna was flowing 37cm and 17cm above danger level at Sirajganj Hard Point and Kazipur Point respectively at noon yesterday.

Rainfall enhanced onrush of upstream water, causing water level to rise by 3cm and 4cm at the two points respectively in previous 12 hours, said Md Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB in Sirajganj.

"The water level is expected to increase till July 14," he added.

At least 336 sq km area in 34 unions in the district have become inundated, leaving over one lakh people marooned, said sources at Relief and Rehabilitation department in the district.