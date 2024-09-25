No renovation in 20 years

The central bus terminal in Bagerhat district has long been in a dilapidated state, with no renovation done to it for around two decades.

As such, passengers and bus operators have been suffering immensely.

With Padma Bridge connecting the southern districts to the rest of the country via road network, Bagerhat terminal has turned into a primary transit hub in recent time.

However, visiting the terminal recently, this correspondent found its premises in a shabby state, lacking necessary infrastructures, while the parking yard gave way to numerous potholes, creating puddles of mud and dirty water after rains.

Over 300 buses and minibuses operate on eight internal routes within the district, while inter-district buses to Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Jashore, and Barishal ply through Bagerhat ferrying 17,000-21,000 passengers daily.

However, the terminal is incapable of handling such traffic. The parking yard lacks adequate space, leaving buses compelled to park on the roadside, thereby causing congestion of vehicles on the road.

The situation worsens every time it rains. The terminal and its surroundings become waterlogged, leaving drivers struggle to navigate through knee-deep water and mud, while for passengers it is an arduous task to board or disembark from the buses.

"It is difficult to enter the terminal due to the mud and potholes. I purchased my ticket from outside to avoid the mess inside the terminal," said Shyamapada Das, a passenger.

Many other passengers echoed him.

Since construction of the two-acre bus terminal by the Local Government Engineering Department in 2004, it remained under the management of Bagerhat municipality.

However, over the two decades that followed, there has been no renovation to the terminal or improvement to its facilities.

Contacted, Rezaul Karim Rizvi, assistant engineer of Bagerhat municipality, said a project to expand and renovate the terminal will be implemented soon.

Md Fakhrul Hasan, administrator of Bagerhat municipality and deputy director of the Local Government Division, said steps are on to mitigate the sufferings of passengers.