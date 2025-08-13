No relief from seasonal waterlogging

Seasonal waterlogging, under-construction roads and drainage work have made life miserable for some 2,000 families in Mymensingh city's Balashpur Madhyapara area.

The seasonal menace lasts around five months annually.

Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) claims it is building new drains and repairing old ones across the city to address waterlogging.

However, there has been no visible improvement in the most affected Balashpur Madhyapara area.

During a visit to the area, locals said waterlogging has persisted for over 20 years, with the situation worsening in the past decade.

"The menace is becoming more severe every season, increasing our suffering. We have been reeling under serious waterlogging since last month as rainwater cannot drain away even after a moderate shower," said Reazul Hossain Rifat, a final-year degree student.

Abdur Rahman, a vegetable vendor, said the problem has plagued them for five months a year over the past 10 years, with the situation deteriorating annually.

Jahan Begum, a homemaker, said she has faced waterlogging for months each year since moving there two years ago.

Locals said from May to September, thousands of residents suffer debilitating waterlogging. After every spell of rain, the area remains flooded with ankle- to knee-deep water for days, with bathrooms, toilets and kitchens inundated.

Previously, the area's water drained into the neighbouring Kewatkhali Railway Power House Colony's drainage system, which flows into the Brahmaputra. Over time, blockages have developed, but the drains were not cleaned properly, worsening the problem.

Contacted, MCC Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Miah said a Tk 10 crore package had been taken up to construct a cross culvert and drains to pump out rainwater from the low-lying area.

The work was scheduled for completion in October last year but was cancelled four months ago after the assigned contractors left following the July uprising, he said.

A new tender has been prepared, and the work in Balashpur Madhyapara will be completed on a priority basis, with the drains connected to Kewatkhali using proper designs, the engineer added.