No reforms in foreign ministry amid global shifts

Bangladesh's foreign affairs apparatus did not see any major reforms over the past year when the country needed prudent diplomacy to navigate the complexities of rapidly evolving global and regional dynamics.

Foreign policy analysts say Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' 11 overseas visits helped secure international recognition for both the July mass uprising and the interim government. But the foreign ministry appeared somewhat sidelined.

"I don't understand why the government hasn't taken any initiative to reform the sector... There was political intention to do things differently," said former ambassador M Shameem Ahsan.

This inaction could either mean everything is fine on the foreign affairs front or it was given less importance, he told this correspondent, noting that the government set up 11 commissions to carry out reforms across various sectors but excluded foreign affairs.

"Over the last few months, what has been happening at the borders with India and Myanmar is unwanted. There are security concerns as well," said Shameem, also a former member of the Public Service Commission.

Given the global geopolitical sensitivity, the interim government should have at least formed a national foreign affairs council to help it with decision-making on critical foreign policy matters, he said.

"We, as a nation, cannot do things on an ad hoc basis," he added.

Foreign policy analysts further say Bangladesh's importance as a key stakeholder in the Bay of Bengal has grown significantly, as the US, China and India are seeking to expand influence in the region.

"As competition between the US and China escalates to near Cold War levels, Bangladesh must exercise heightened caution and pursue skillful diplomacy," said former ambassador M Humayun Kabir.

Bangladesh's youth, who played a pivotal role in ending an authoritarian regime, aspire to a country that maintains foreign relations with mutual respect and independence, Humayun said.

Reality, however, paints a different picture.

The foreign ministry remains institutionally weak, owing to both internal and external factors that have influenced its direction over the past few months.

The resignation of Jashim Uddin as foreign secretary on May 21 was one of several developments that raised questions about the ministry's institutional stability and integrity.

He stepped down under pressure following a social media campaign targeting him. Certain quarters within the ministry and also the government acted against him, according to several foreign ministry officials.

Also, the government cancelled the appointment of Khorshed Alam Khastagir, deputy high commissioner at the Bangladesh mission in Malaysia, as ambassador to Poland on October 6 last year following a social media campaign.

The campaigners alleged that he sued Bangladeshi migrants for demonstrating in support of the July mass uprising. Later, Malaysian authorities clarified that he had not filed any cases.

On May 22, the government scrapped a transfer order for Shabab Bin Ahmed, who was posted at Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands at that time, and asked him to return home instead of joining as deputy high commissioner at the Kolkata mission.

The order was issued after a social media campaign claimed that he had "barred sacrifice of animals" during Eid-ul-Azha on the consulate premises.

The ministry has not yet provided any explanation as to why these changes were made.

Several foreign ministry officials said these developments created a sense of insecurity among them. Besides, multiple emails and WhatsApp conversations were leaked over the past year, fuelling mistrust among the staff.

Seeking anonymity, one of the officials said that any action must be backed by law, logic and proof, or else it creates chaos and promotes inefficiency.

COORDINATION NEEDED

Over the last few months, Khalilur Rahman, national security adviser, and Lutfey Siddiqi, chief adviser's envoy for international affairs, have played prominent roles in dealing with international issues, including the Rohingya crisis.

"On many occasions, the foreign ministry appeared to be taking a backseat when the Chief Adviser's Office took the front stage," said a foreign policy analyst, adding that this could lead to problems in coordination.

"This was reflected during the chief adviser's visit to the UK on June 10-13, which was declared an official tour. But no meeting between Yunus and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took place," said the analyst, preferring not to be named.

Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque, director of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University, said that if there is any gap in coordination, the foreign ministry should bring it up and address that.

In a report on governance over the past year, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said the government lacked clarity regarding its position on providing a "humanitarian corridor" to Rakhine and didn't communicate the issue transparently to the public.

On April 27, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said that Dhaka in principle agreed to the UN proposal for providing humanitarian passage to Rakhine, prompting widespread criticism from political parties and cross sections of people.

About a month later, Khalilur said the interim government had not discussed "humanitarian corridor" with any party and would not do so in the future. The issue has remained shelved since then.

The TIB pointed out that Bangladesh's relations with India strained after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to the neighbouring country. India drastically restricted visas for Bangladeshis, imposed certain trade restrictions and continued push-ins of Bangla-speaking people.

As Bangladesh's ties with Pakistan improved over the past year, Beijing initiated a trilateral mechanism involving Dhaka and Islamabad -- a move that experts believe could upset New Delhi and Washington.

Experts say Bangladesh needs to have national consensus on key foreign policy issues and ensure strong coordination among relevant ministries to efficiently deal with foreign powers. Otherwise, it will be difficult to maintain strategic autonomy and protect national interests.